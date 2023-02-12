IND W vs PAK W T20 World Cup Predicted Playing XI, Streaming Details

Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Indian Women will start their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan Women at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town (February 12). With a dominating advantage in the head-to-head record, India will be looking to demonstrate their supremacy from the start. This highly anticipated matchup will undoubtedly be thrilling, as both teams want to make a statement in the tournament.

Match Details:

Match Date: February 12

Match Time: The match starts at 6:30 PM IST

Streaming Details: The match will be streamed on Star Sports Network while the online streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar

Head-to-Head Records:

Since the first edition in 2009, India and Pakistan have played six times, with India winning four times.

Predicted Playing 11:

India Women

Yastika Bhatia, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Thakur, Radha Yadav, Shika Pandey

Pakistan Women

Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu

