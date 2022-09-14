IND W vs ENG W Match Highlights In Pictures: Smriti Mandhana Super Knock Helps India Level Series Against England

Smriti Mandhana's brilliant innings boosted India to an eight-wicket victory against England in the second T20I at Derby, tying the series

England scored 142 for six, with Freya Kemp, 17, being the youngest female cricketer to achieve a T20I fifty

Chasing the target, Mandhana (79*) assisted the Indian side in chasing down the goal in the 17th over alone

Mandhana and Shafali Verma (20) put on a 55-run opening stand before Shafali Verma was dismissed. Captain Harmanpreet (29*) joined hands with Mandhana.

Indian bowlers got up three wickets in the powerplay. Maria Bouchier and Freya Kemp, on the other hand, grabbed over and unleashed some powerful smash down the ground, forging a vital sixth-wicket partnership.

The sixth wicket partnership was worth 65 runs in eight overs, giving the hosts something to defend as they finished the 20 overs with 142.

Sneh Rana took three wickets, while Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma each took one. With the series on the line, the finale will now be played on September 15 in Bristol.