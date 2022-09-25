IND W vs ENG W: Indian Players Back Deepti Sharma's Run Out Of Charlie Dean

India Women defeated England in the third One-Day International (ODI) to clinch a 3-0 series sweep. England were down by nine wickets, but Charlie Dean almost led the hosts to victory. However, Deepti Sharma ran her out at the non-end striker as she was backing up, sealing India's victory.

Charlie Dean batted admirably and remained tough on one end of the field throughout the 170-run chase in the third ODI, despite wickets falling at regular intervals on the other.

England were at 153/9 in the 44th over of the match, with Dean at the non-end striker's on 47 runs off 80 balls, including 5 fours. However, Deepti's street smarts paid off for the Women in Blue when she intercepted Dean almost halfway down the street.

The on-field umpire referred to the third umpire to check the run-out. As soon as the judgement was conveyed on the big screen, the fans booed loudly.

On the other hand, the cricket fraternity was divided in their thoughts on Charlie Dean's wicket. England bowler Stuart Broad was among the first to respond to the event, prompting emotions from throughout the cricket world. Broad was dissatisfied with how the match finished.

I find the debate of the Mankad really interesting. So many views from either side. I personally wouldn’t like to win a match like that, also, very happy for others to feel differently https://t.co/BItCNJZqYB — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) September 24, 2022

The other Indian players supported her and said there was nothing wrong with it. Deepti Sharma took the wickets as per the ICC rules.

In fact that’s a great idea. How about awarding that wicket to the bowler for “ presence of mind” under immense pressure and of course knowing the social stigma that he/she would have to deal with post doing it. How about a bravery award to go with it too @ICC ? https://t.co/9PqqetnnGw — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 25, 2022

Funny to see so many English guys being poor losers. #Runout . pic.twitter.com/OJOibK6iBZ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 24, 2022