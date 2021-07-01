IND W VS ENG W: England Wins the Second ODI 2-0

England beat India by five wickets in the second One-Day International in Taunton on Wednesday. Sophia Dunkley's unbeaten 73 and Kate Cross's 5 for 34 made England win the match.

England needed 222 runs to win and crossed the finish line with 15 balls to spare. At one point, England was 92 for four, but Dunkley's 41-run partnership with Amy Jones halted India's charge. Dunkley then put on 92 runs with Katherine Brunt to prevent India from tying the series. England is up by six points to two in the multi-format series.

Mithali Raj top-scored with 59 off 92 balls, including seven fours, and Harmanpreet Kaur put up a 68-run fourth-wicket stand (19).

Shafali Verma, the young opener, scored 44 off 55 balls, while Smriti Mandhana, the other opener, scored 22. Shafali and Smriti together added 56.

Jemimah Rodrigues, who had taken the place of Punam Raut, hit two boundaries before failing to cross for eight runs. Shafali, the left-arm spinner, stumped Amy Jones and Sophie Ecclestone a run later.

Before the last wicket, the pair of Jhulan Goswami and Poonam Yadav added 29 to take India to a respectable total.