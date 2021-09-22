IND W Vs AUS W ODI: Australia Beat India By 9 Wickets Despite Mithali Raj's Fifty

Australia Women defeated India Women by 9 wickets in the maiden One-Day International (ODI) here at Harrup Park. With this, Australia leads the series 1-0. Australian pacer Darcie Brown's four-wicket haul, a 126-run opening stand between Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes, and India captain Mithali Raj's fifty were the match's key highlights.

India won the toss and elected to bat first. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana got off to a fast start, scoring 31 runs in the opening four overs. Darcie Brown dismissed Shafali (8), Mandhana (16), Yastrika Bhatia (35), and Deepti Sharma (9).

Mithali Raj (61) was the highest scorer for the team, hitting her fifth straight ODI 50 and passing 20,000 runs in her career. However, India finally managed to record a total of 225/8.

Chasing a total of 226 runs, the Australian openers Rachael Haynes and Alyssa Healy made a 100-run opening partnership. In the 22nd over, India eventually broke the opening partnership when Poonam Yadav dismissed Healy (77). Racheal Haynes (93*) and Lanning (53*) took Australia to open the series with 54 balls remaining.