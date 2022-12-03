IND W vs AUS W: Andhra Pradesh’s Anjali Sharwani Gets Place In T20 Squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the Indian women's squad for the five-match T20I series against Australia, which is slated to begin in Mumbai on December 9, 2022.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the team, and Smriti Mandana is the vice-captain. Keshavarajugari Anjali Sharwani (25), who hails from Adoni town, Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, was also selected for the T20I series against Australia.

Anjali Sharwani has been consistently performing well with her left-arm pace bowling in domestic cricket for some time. She recently competed in the Indian Railways national senior women's T20 tournament. She is the highest wicket-taker (17) in the tournament.

India Squad for Australia

Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Jemima Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gaikwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sharwani, S Meghna, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Harleen Deol

