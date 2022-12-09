IND W vs AUS W 2022 Start Date, Live Telecast Channel In India, Schedule and Squads

The first T20 International of Australia's five-match tour of India is scheduled to be played on Friday at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. Last year, the two teams faced off in a T20I series. Australia defeated India 2-0.

India will be in great spirits after winning the Asia Cup in 2022. The squad performed admirably throughout the competition and beat Sri Lanka in the final. India will enter the series as the favorites, led by Harmanpreet Kaur.

Meg Lanning is not playing the series so, Alyssa Healy will captain the team. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian team. BCCI announced that the match tickets are free for this series.

Here are the full details regarding the India women vs Australia women series:

When will India vs Australia T20I series start?

The T20I series between India vs Australia will start on December 9 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai

All the matches will start at 7:00 PM IST

Where to watch India vs Australia series?

On TV: Star Sports will broadcast the T20I series between India and Australia

Online: The live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar

Squads:

Australia squad:

Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland

India squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol.

Schedule:

Excitement levels 🆙 The 5️⃣-match #INDvAUS T20I series kicks off from today 💪 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/IlAR5DhjPH — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 9, 2022

