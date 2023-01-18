Ind Vz NZ at Uppal Stadium: Check Hyderabad Metro Timings Today

IND vs NZ ODI: In anticipation of the one-day international cricket match between India and New Zealand at Uppal Stadium on Wednesday, the Hyderabad Metro Rail has announced that trains will run at a five-minute frequency instead of a seven-minute frequency between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. and at a four-minute frequency between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. In addition, two trains will be held on standby at Nagole, and if there is a crowd beyond 9 p.m. extra trains will be run.

Instead of four counters, the stadium station will have 10 counters, with five counters on each side. In addition to the usual two counters, five counters will be run at the NGRI station. Baggage will be scanned on both sides, with increased security at the stadium station.

The HMR stated that additional security preparations will be undertaken at the Nagole, Uppal, Stadium, and NGRI stations.

Calling all #ODIlovers! The wait is over.

India Vs New Zealand it is, tomorrow at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Plan your ride in advance, take the metro, and be on time to cheer the Blue Army.

We’re all geared up. Are you?#hyderabadmetro #gearupforthematch pic.twitter.com/Xnryiys4Zc — L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail (@ltmhyd) January 17, 2023

Also Read: 15 Caught Selling India Vs New Zealand Hyderabad Tickets in Black