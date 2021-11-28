Ind Vz NZ Kanpur Test Day 4: New Zealand 4/1 at Stumps

India had the upper hand at the completion of the last session of the fourth day of the first Test at Green Park in Kanpur. New Zealand ended the day with a score of 4/1, chasing a target of 284 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin removed New Zealand opener, Will Young, just before stumps.

With 9 wickets in the hut, New Zealand will need to score 280 runs on the last day. In the third session, India declared their second innings at 234/7, leading by 283 runs.

After resuming at 14/1, India lost four wickets for a total of 70 runs in the morning session. Shreyas Iyer (65) was removed by Tim Southee after he had struck an important fifty. Iyer also made history by being the first Indian batter in Test history to score a century and a fifty on debut.

India was guided by Wriddhiman Saha (61 not out) and Axar Patel (28 not out). Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee each took three wickets for New Zealand, while Azaj Patel took one.

Earlier, India had taken a 49-run lead in the first innings thanks to Axar Patel's 5/62. New Zealand was all out for 269 in response to India's score of 345.