IND vs ZIM: Selectors Likely To Add Virat Kohli In Zimbabwe Series

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is likely to play in the Zimbabwe series, as per reports. The Indian team will play a three-match One-Day International series in Harare, with Kohli playing against Zimbabwe in an ODI series for the first time in his career.

It is known that Kohli will not play in the West Indies tour, missing the three ODIs and five T20Is starting from July 22. There were reports that Kohli asked the selectors not to consider him for the West Indies tour so that he could spend time with his family. Kohli, his wife Anushka Sharma, and their daughter Vamika have travelled to Paris to spend quality time with their loved ones.

Also Read: India vs West Indies 2022 ODI Schedule, Squad, Streaming Details in India

Recently, Kohli has been struggling to score runs, scoring only 76 runs in six innings, which includes the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston, two T20Is, and two ODIs. Kohli last scored a century in 2019, so the selectors want him to come back to his best form before the Asia Cup 2022 and the ICC T20 World Cup later this year in Australia.