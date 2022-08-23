IND vs ZIM: Look How Team India Celebrated Victory Over Zimbabwe

In the third and final ODI match between India and Zimbabwe, India won by 13 runs and clean swept the series. Zimbabwe player, Sikandar Raza almost pulled off an incredible heist for the hosts, only to fall 13 runs short in a thrilling series finale.

Indian players celebrated the victory by grooving to the song 'Kala Chashma. Shikar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, and Mohammad Siraj were seen dancing in this video

Shikar Dhawan captioned the video, “That’s how we celebrate the win #Kala chasma.” The video went viral and got 1.6 million likes

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022: Big Blow For Sri Lanka as Star Player Injured

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill reached the three-figure mark in ODIs after being left out of the Windies series. Gill hit his maiden century in typically eye-catching 97-ball innings, compiling the highest score by an Indian batter in Zimbabwe, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's 127* in 1998.