IND vs WI: Windies Cricket Announces T20I Squad Against India, Shimron Hetmyer Returns

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) has named a 16-member team for the five-match T20I series against India and three-match T20I series against New Zealand.

West Indies recently lost a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series to India by a score of 3-0. They will now face India in a five-match T20I series, which will take place on July 29, August 1, August 2, August 6, and August 7.

Meanwhile, Shimron Hetmyer, the team's premier left-handed batter, has been recalled for the next T20I series against India and New Zealand, while Sheldon is presently recovering from an injury and Allen is unable due to personal obligations.

Also Read: IND vs WI: Big Blow For India, Another Star Player Likely To Miss T20I Series Against West Indies

West Indies Squad:

Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

India Squad:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh