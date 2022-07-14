IND vs WI T20I 2022: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Rested, KL Rahul Likely To Be In Squad, Reports

The India tour of England will be completed with the final and third ODI match on July 17. After the England tour, the Indian team will take on the West Indies, where they will play three ODI and five T20Is. The BCCI has announced the ODI squad against West Indies where Shikar Dhawan will lead the team. The BCCI has yet to announce the T20I squad against the West Indies.

On the other hand, reports suggest that BCCI may give rest to senior players, and KL Rahul is expected to join the team. Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rohit Sharma will be rested, with Ravichandran Ashiwn, Kuldeep Yadav, and KL Rahul likely to replace them.

Also Read: IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: WIll Virat Kohli Be PlayingToday?

Kohli has recently been in and out of the international team for rest and injury reasons. He played the Edgbaston Test against England, but was rested for the first T20I of the three-match series and returned for the final two. He was in the team for the ODI series but was ruled out of the first game due to a groin injury, making his involvement in the second game questionable as well.

The three-match ODI series is slated to begin on July 22 and conclude on July 27, The first T20I will commence on July 29.