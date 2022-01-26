IND Vs WI: Rohit Sharma Will Lead India Against West Indies After Missing South Africa Tour

On Wednesday, Team India white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma passed his fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on January 26. He will now take part in the selection meeting for India's teams, which is set to begin at 4 p.m. IST.

Rohit will captain the national team in three one-day internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) against the West Indies at home. He missed the team's recent tour to South Africa owing to a hamstring injury. KL Rahul led India in the one-day international series, in which the hosts easily won 3-0.

Breaking - hearing @ImRo45 cleared the fitness Test. So back as captain for the West Indies series. Good for Indian cricket. pic.twitter.com/yi7UkbgT0Y — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 26, 2022

India definitely missed Rohit, the batter and captain, in South Africa, and his return will help bring some stability to the squad following a challenging journey in which they lost both the Test and ODI series despite being considered favorites.

Also Read: Unseen Pictures Of CSK Captain MS Dhoni

The one-day internationals (ODIs) will be held in Ahmedabad on February 6, 9, and 11, while the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) will be held in Kolkata on February 16, 18, and 20.