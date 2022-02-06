IND vs WI ODI: India Wins Toss Elects To Field

The newly elected Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma, won the toss against West Indies and was elected to field first. Deepak Hooda is making his debut for India in today's match. Today's match is special for India as it is the 1000th ODI match and also for Rohit Sharma as the captain.

It is known that three players, Shikar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, and Ruturaj Gaikwad, were tested positive. Mayank Agarwal and Ishan Kishan were added to the squad.

India's squad:

Rohit Sharma(C), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies Squad:

B King, S Hope (wk), S Brooks, D Bravo, N Pooran, K Pollard (c), J Holder, F Allen, K Roach, A Hosein, A Joseph