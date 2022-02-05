IND vs WI ODI: He Will Open The Match With Me, Says Rohit Sharma

Ahead of the first One-Day International against the West Indies, newly appointed India skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed that he will bat first with Ishan Kishan. This ODI match is special for Team India, particularly for Rohit Sharma, who is the captain for the 1000th ODI.

Seven members of the Indian squad, including four players (Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Navdeep Saini, and Ruturaj Gaikwad), tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the commencement of the series.

Mayank Agarwal and Ishan Kishan have been added to India's one-day international team for the three-match series, which begins on Sunday, February 6.

"Ishan Kishan is the only option we have, and he will open with me," Rohit said in a pre-match press conference.

Also Read: Chris Cairns Battling Bowel Cancer

"Mayank was added to the squad and is still being held in isolation. He arrived late, and we had some ground rules. If a person is travelling, we must place them in a 3-day quarantine. He hasn't finished his quarantine yet, so Ishan will start the game," he added

The ODI series will be played without any spectators at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.