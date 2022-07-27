IND vs WI: This Indian Player Likely To Miss T20I Series, Reports

KL Rahul will miss the five-match T20I series against West Indies since he has been instructed to rest longer after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, according to ESPN cricinfo. Rahul had been rehabilitating from an injury that had forced him to miss India's home T20I series against South Africa as well as the England tour. However, BCCI has yet to confirm KL Rahul's availability for the T20I series.

The ODI series between India and the West Indies is presently 2-0, with the last match scheduled for later today. Shikhar Dhawan led India in the series, while regular captain Rohit Sharma will return for the T20Is after missing the ODIs.

Here are the other details regarding the T20I series:

When will the T20I series take place?

The five-match T20I series between India and West Indies starts on July 29 and ends on August 7

Where can we watch the series?

On TV:

The five-match T20I series will be broadcasted on SonySports Network

Online:

The matches will be streamed on Fan code

Squads:

Indian Team:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies has yet to announce their squad for the T20I series against India