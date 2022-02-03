IND vs WI: Here's Why KL Rahul Is Not Playing In First ODI

The ODI series between India and the West Indies will kick off on February 6 in Ahmedabad. Last month, the selectors confirmed a strong 18-man team for the series, as well as the fact that vice-captain KL Rahul will be available only for the second ODI of the three-match series. Many speculated that he took a break after returning from the South Africa tour.

KL Rahul, on the other hand, is expected to skip the first ODI in order to attend his sister's wedding. After three players tested positive for COVID-19 – Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Shreyas Iyer – he had a chance to be back in the squad for the series opener. However, it has now been announced that he will only be available for the second ODI. He is expected to join Team India by Sunday (February 6), and to stay in a three-day isolation period.

Following a Covid breakout in the Indian camp, the hosts are now down to five batters. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, and all-rounder Deepak Hooda might all be called up. Mayank Agarwal was added to the squad late Wednesday night (February 2), and he is set to travel to Ahmedabad on Thursday.