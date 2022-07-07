IND vs WI: Except Virat Kohli, All Rested Players Likely To Play In T20I

Shikar Dhawan will lead the three-match ODI series against the West Indies. Following the ODIs, the five-match T20I series will start on July 29. As per reports, the BCCI is likely to announce the squad after the final T20I against England on July 10.

As per Crizbuzz, all senior players who are rested for the ODI and are likely to be called up for the T20Is. Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Hardik Pandya are likely to be added to the squad, and Ravi Chandran Ashwin, who has not played the white ball since the T20 World Cup 2021, will also be called into the team.

However, there were shocking reports that Virat Kohli requested the selectors, team management, and BCCI to not consider him for the West Indies series. If it is true, Virat Kohli will not play in the T20I series against the West Indies.

Also Read: Candice Warner Slams Cricket Australia Over Captaincy Ban On Her Husband

The reports also stated that the team management, led by coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit, wants to try out all combinations before finalising the line-up for the World Cup squad, and the selection committee, led by Chetan Sharma, is said to have agreed to that.