IND vs WI: Celebrations Outside Ravi Bishnoi's House After His Selection for National Squad

Ravi Bishnoi, 21, has received his first India call-up. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 18-member Indian team squad for the upcoming three T20I series against the West Indies, which will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from February 6.

Bishnoi wowed everyone with his bowling for the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2020 and continued his brilliance in the IPL 2021. This was a well-deserved prize for his accuracy with the ball. The U-19 World Cup runner-up was also drafted by the new Indian Premier League side, Lucknow Super Giants, as their third player for the IPL 2022 season.

People celebrated outside Ravi Bishnoi's house after the BCCI announced that he had been selected for the West Indies tour.

In the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020, India finished runners-up after losing to Bangladesh. However, Ravi Bishnoi finished the competition as the tournament's leading wicket-taker, with 17 wickets from just six matches, with best bowling figures of 4/5.