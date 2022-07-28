IND vs WI: Big Blow For India, Another Star Player Likely To Miss T20I Series Against West Indies

The men in blue clean swept the West Indies in the three-match ODI series. Both teams were gearing up for the T20I series. Regular captain Rohit Sharma, and Rishabh Pant return to the squad. However, some people are questioning whether Ravindra Jadeja will play in the T20Is.

It is known that Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the ODI series before the first match due to a knee ailment. The BCCI medical staff gave Jadeja ample rest so that he could recuperate on time. Jadeja was also instructed not to participate in any training sessions that may worsen his condition.

As per Insideside Sport reports, the all-rounder is still not fully fit. As a result, he will be ruled out of the forthcoming 5-match T20I series against the Caribbean side. On the other hand, there were reports that KL Rahul will not play the five-match T20I series since he has been instructed to rest longer after testing positive for COVID-19 last week,

India T20I Squad:

Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh