IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma Retired Hurt But Surpassed Virat Kohli's Record

In the ongoing five-match T20 Series, India has taken a 2-1 lead. In the third ODI, Rohit Sharma broke Virat Kohli's record for most sixes as India's captain in the shortest format.

In the third ODI, Rohit Sharma retired hurt due to a back spasm. However, he surpassed Virat Kohli's record. Rohit Sharma scored 11 runs off five balls against the West Indies, including a four and a six.

Rohit blasted a six off the bowling of Alzarri Joseph in the second over. However, due to a back spasm, Rohit was forced to retire hurt on 11 on the fourth ball of the same over. Rohit and Kohli had 59 sixes under their names, but Rohit added one more to take the lead.

In 34 innings as India's Twenty20 captain, Rohit currently has 60 sixes, whereas former captain Virat Kohli got 59 sixes in 50 games.

Most Sixes as captain in T20I's

Rohit Sharma - 60

Virat Kohli 59

MS Dhoni - 34