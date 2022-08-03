IND vs WI 3rd T20I Rohit Sharma Injury: Will Hitman Play In Asia Cup 2022? Deets Inside

In the third T20I match, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was forced to retire due to a back spasm. Rohit had started his innings well, smashing a six and a four against Alzarri Joseph in the second over before hurting a muscle. With that six, he also broke Virat Kohli's T20I record for most sixes by an Indian captain.

Rohit was gripping the muscles at his waist as he walked off the field. BCCI stated in the official Twitter account that " #TeamIndia captain Rohit Sharma has a back spasm. The BCCI medical team is monitoring his progress."

🚨 UPDATE: #TeamIndia captain Rohit Sharma has a back spasm.



The BCCI medical team is monitoring his progress.#WIvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) August 2, 2022

Fortunately for India, their skipper's injury did not cost them the game, as they went on to win by 7 wickets and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

After Rohit Sharma retired hurt, fans were worried whether he would be available for the remaining two T20I's and Asia Cup 2022, which is not very far away.

However, after the match, Rohit Sharma said that his injury was not serious, implying that he would be available for the series' next two games. It is okay at that moment. We have a few days till the next game, so hopefully, everything will be fine "he stated.

Earlier, the official Asia Cup schedule was released. The tournament will start on August 27 and the final match will end on September 11.