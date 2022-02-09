IND vs WI 2nd ODI: West Indies Wins Toss Elects To Field

India won the first ODI against the West Indies and appears to be on track to win the second.KL Rahul, who missed the first ODI, is back in the team. Shikar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer have tested negative for Covid and joined the squad, but they are not in the playing XI.

One change in India's playing XI, KL Rahul replaces Ishan Kishan in the team.

India's XI:

Rohit Sharma(C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies XI:

B King, S Hope (wk), S Brooks, D Bravo, N Pooran (C), J Holder, F Allen, K Roach, A Hosein, A Joseph, O smith