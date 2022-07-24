IND vs WI 2nd ODI: India's Win Could Lead To Breaking Pakistan's Record

In the three-match ODI series between India and West Indies, Men In Blue is in lead with 1-0. Team India is looking to win the second ODI match and win the series on Sunday at 7:00 PM IST at Trinidad's Queen's Park Oval. On the other hand, West Indies is trying to win the match and to be in the race.

The Indian side has won 11 straight One-Day International (ODI) series against the West Indies, which is tied for the most in the format with Pakistan's record against Zimbabwe. If India wins the ODI series against the West Indies, they will become the team with the most straight bilateral ODI series victories in the game's history. India will overtake Pakistan as the country with the most bilateral ODI series victories against a single side.

Full squads

India:

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies:

Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Shai Hope (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales.