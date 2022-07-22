IND vs WI 2022: Ravindra Jadeja Likely To Miss ODI and KL Rahul Out Of T20Is, Reports

Ahead of the ODI and T20I match between India and West Indies, the Indian team had a big blow. Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will miss the ODI series due to a knee injury, while KL Rahul has been ruled out of the five-match T20I series against the Caribbeans after testing positive for Covid-19

The degree of Jadeja's injury is unknown, but the Indian think-tank is unwilling to take a chance with the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup coming up later this year. The 33-year-old all-rounder is likely to be fit for the T20I series, which will begin immediately after the ODIs

Rahul, on the other hand, was preparing for the series at Bengaluru's National Cricket Academy (NCA), where he had tested positive for the virus.

Rahul was making his comeback to the Indian team after undergoing groin surgery in Germany, and he was included in the India T20I squad subject to passing a fitness test. With Rahul out, it is doubtful that the BCCI will choose a successor and may instead leave it up to the team management to select a vice-captain from the available choices.