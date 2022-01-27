Ind vs WI 2022: Fans Hail New Era in Cricket After Youngsters' Inclusion in Squad

Jan 27, 2022, 12:41 IST
- Sakshi Post

After a poor performance in South Africa, Team India will face the West Indies. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the Team India squad that will face the Caribbean side on Wednesday.

There were several shocks as the BCCI named the 18-man squad, the most notable of which being Kuldeep Yadav's comeback to India. Furthermore, youngster Ravi Bishnoi has been called up to the senior team for the first time.

Skipper Rohit Sharma returns to lead India after missing the South Africa trip due to a hamstring injury, while Hardik Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin were left out of the team.

Fans on Twitter couldn't stop celebrating the return of Kuldeep Yadav when the BCCI revealed the lineup. Many supporters were also pleased to see young players like Bishnoi get the opportunity to show their abilities on an international platform.

