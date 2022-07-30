IND vs WI 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma Breaks Virat Kohli Record

India skipper Rohit Sharma was instrumental in India's first T20I victory over the West Indies on Friday at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. Rohit scored 64 runs in 44 balls, including seven boundaries and two sixes, to enable India to post a difficult total of 190/6 in 20 overs.

With this, India's captain set two new records. Rohit Sharma now becomes the highest-run scorer in T20I history. Before the match began, he was 20 runs behind New Zealand's Martin Guptill.

Most Runs in T20Is:

Rohit Sharma - 3443

Martin Guptill - 3399

Virat Kohli - 3308

Paul Stirling - 2894

Aron Finch - 2855

Rohit also eclipsed former India skipper Virat Kohli for the most fifty-plus runs in a single season.

Most fifty-plus score in T20Is:

Rohit Sharma - 31

Virat Kohli - 30

Babar Azam - 27

David Warner - 23

Martin Guptill - 22