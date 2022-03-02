Ind Vs Srilanka 1st Test: BCCI to Allow Just 50pc Spectators

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) approved a 50% attendance crowd for the first Test between India and Sri Lanka, which is set to begin on March 4 at Mohali's PCA Stadium.

The opening Test against Sri Lanka will also mark Virat Kohli's 100th match in the game's longest format. As a result, the BCCI's decision is good news for spectators who will be able to witness Kohli's 100th Test from the stands.

"We received contact from the BCCI about allowing supporters to attend the first Test match between India and Sri Lanka at Mohali beginning March 4 at 50% capacity. So far, we will enable online ticket sales from Wednesday onwards as the ticket desks at the stadium get overcrowded. Fans will be present to see Virat Kohli's 100th Test match, and the PCA will ensure that all Covid-19 standards are followed, "PCA treasurer RP Singla told the Indian Express."

Because of the Covid-19 epidemic, the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) declared last week that the first Test in Mohali will be played without spectators.