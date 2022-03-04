IND Vs SL: Virat Kohli Sets New Record In His 100th Test Match

In his 100th Test match on Friday, Virat Kohli broke another record at the PCA Stadium in Mohali during the first Test match between India and Sri Lanka.

Kohli became the sixth Indian batsman to achieve 8000 runs in Test cricket, and the fifth-fastest in the country to do so.

The audience in the Indian city of Mohali shouted as Kohli stepped out to bat after Agarwal's wicket fell, and they praised every run the right-handed batter made.

Notably, Kohli is the 12th Indian to play 100 tests. Virat Kohli has not achieved an international century since November 2019. Fans are eagerly waiting for his century in his 100th Test match.

Before the start of play, Kohli was also honored by the BCCI, and current India coach Rahul Dravid presented him with a special cap in the presence of his wife, Anushka Sharma, and teammates.

The second and final Test will be played under lights in Bengaluru beginning March 12.