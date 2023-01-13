IND vs SL: Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan Dance After 2nd ODI Win, Video Viral

The Men in Blue won the 2nd ODI match by four wickets to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the current 50-over match against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday (January 12). KL Rahul was the show's headliner, smashing an undefeated 64 runs off 103 balls to lead India to victory.

Following India's second-match victory, he and Ishan Kishan wowed the crowd with their spectacular dance moves. The two were spotted doing elaborate routines in front of the stands, drawing tremendous applause from the audience.

Here is the video:

Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan dancing after the yesterday's ODI series win at Eden Gardens! pic.twitter.com/pV6BvsFIIZ — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 13, 2023

India will play Sri Lanka in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) in Thiruvananthapuram on January 15.