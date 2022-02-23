IND Vs SL: Two Indian Players Ruled Out Of Series

The T20 International series between India and Sri Lanka begins on Thursday (February 24, 2022) in Lucknow. Ahead of the series, the Indian team received a major blow as white-ball specialists Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar have been ruled out.

"Deepak suffered a right quadriceps injury while bowling, and Suryakumar suffered a hairline fracture while fielding in the final T20I against the West Indies on Sunday in Kolkata. They will now be sent to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further injury treatment," the BCCI statement read.

The BCCI did not reveal any replacements due to bio-bubble procedures since India already has enough backup alternatives in their squad to contend against the tourists.

India's T20 Squad:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan.