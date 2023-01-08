IND vs SL T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Smashes 2nd Fastest Hundered For India

Suryakumar Yadav hit his third T20I century during the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. He accomplished the feat in 45 balls by the right-handed hitter. As a result, the veteran became only the second Indian, after Rohit Sharma, to score three or more hundred in T20Is. He also had the second-fastest T20I century by an Indian after passing KL Rahul, who had a 46-ball century against the West Indies in 2016. Rohit set the record for the quickest century by an Indian when he hit a 35-ball century.

Suryakumar came in to bat after India lost the powerplay wickets of Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tripathi. Following that, the Mumbai-born hitter threw everything at it to reach a 26-ball half-century. Because of his power-hitting, India scored 92 runs in the first ten overs.

Players who hit 2 or 3 Centuries in T20Is

India- Rohit Sharma

India - Suryakumar Yadav

Czech Republic - Sabawoon Davizi

Australia - Glenn Maxwell

New Zealand - Colin Munro

