IND vs SL T20I: Shivam Mavi’s Family Celebrates After Pacer's Four-Fer in Debut

Shivam Mavi Family: India won the first T20I match against Sri Lanka by two runs. Pacer Shivam Mavi made a dream debut that will be the best match for him to remember for a lifetime. He picked four-fier in his debut match. In his four overs, he gave 22 runs and picked up four wickets. Axar Patel bowled the 20th over which was less than a thriller leading India to win by 2 runs.

Shivam Mavi's family was seen enjoying the when the pacer picked up the wickets. Currently, the video is surfacing on social media.

Here is the video:

The reaction and happiness of Shivam Mavi's family when Shivam performed well on his debut match for India - Priceless, beautiful.pic.twitter.com/gnk6sAj2pJ — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 4, 2023

Speaking of the match, batting first Sri Lankan spinners break the Indian middle order by picking up the wickets in regular intervals. Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel maintained a crucial 52* runs partnership. Deepak Hooda scored 41* and Axar Patel remained unbeaten on 31 runs. Chasing the target, though Indian pacers Shivam Mavi, and Harshal Patel picked up the wickets, Dasun Shanka took the game to the winning side at one point but the Indian pacers did not give the chance Sri Lanka to win the match.

