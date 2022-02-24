Ind Vs SL T20I Series: Rohit Sharma Could Beat Shoaib Malik to Top Batting Charts

The Indian cricket team is set to play a three-match series against Sri Lanka from February 24 to 27 at Lucknow. India captain Rohit Sharma has a chance to break a world record during the series.

Rohit Sharma is on track to surpass Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik on the list of players with the most T20I appearances. Rohit (122) is already India's most-capped player, and if he plays all three matches against Sri Lanka, he would create a new world record, surpassing Malik (124).

Only nine cricketers have played more than 100 men's T20I matches, with Rohit being the only Indian on the list. MS Dhoni (98) is the second most-capped Indian, with 97 matches, followed by Virat Kohli.

Here are the most capped players in T20I:

Shoaib Malik (Pakistan) - 124

Rohit Sharma ( India) - 122

Mohammad Hafeez ( Pakistan) - 119

Eoin Morgan ( England) - 115

Mahmudullah ( Bangladesh) - 113

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has a chance to pass Martin Guptill and become the top run-scorer in T20I cricket. Rohit (3263) is presently ranked third, trailing only Guptill (3299) and Virat Kohli (3296). India's skipper needs 37 more to become the all-time highest scorer in the game's shortest format.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma needs 63 runs in the first T20I to beat Pakistan player Babar Azam's record for the fastest to 1000 runs as a skipper in T20Is. As captain, Rohit has 937 runs in 25 innings at an astounding average of 40.73 and a strike rate of more than 150.