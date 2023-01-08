IND vs SL T20I: India Clinch Series 2-1

IND vs SL T20I: Suryakumar Yadav hammered his third T20I century to help India record a mammoth total of 228/5 in 20 overs against Sri Lanka in the third T20I at Rajkot on Saturday. In response, Sri Lanka only managed 137 runs in 16.4 overs as Hardik Pandya-led India demolished the visitors by 91 runs to win the series 2-1 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Suryakumar took only 19 deliveries to reach the 100-run milestone after completing his fifty in 26 balls. He finished undefeated on 112 off 51 balls, blasting nine sixes and seven fours. With a 36-ball 46, Shubman Gill was India's second-highest scorer, while Rahul Tripathi also got 35 off 16 balls. Dilshan Madushanka got two wickets for Sri Lanka, while Kasun Rajitha, Chamika Karunaratne, and Wanindu Hasaranga each took one.

Arshdeep Singh's better performance in the series finale between India and Sri Lanka helped the hosts to a comfortable victory over the visitors. Pacer Arshdeep Singh took three wickets, while spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (2) and speedster Umran Malik (2) shared four wickets as Sri Lanka was bowled out for 137 in 16.4 overs. Under the leadership of all-rounder Pandya, Team India defeated Sri Lanka by a big 91-run margin to win the series 2-1 in Rajkot.

Also Read: BCCI Re-Appoints Chetan Sharma As Chief Selector