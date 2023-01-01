IND vs SL T20 2023 Squad, Schedule, Venue, Streaming Details

IND vs SL T20 2023: India is set to host a three-match T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka starting from January 3. Senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja were ruled out of the series. In the ODI series, India's captain is Rohit Sharma. In the T20I series, India is led by Hardik Pandya. Dasun Shanaka leads the Sri Lanka team in both the ODI and T20I series.

Here are the other details about India vs Sri Lanka T20I series:

Schedule:

India vs Sri Lanka: 1st T20I - January 3 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India vs Sri Lanka: 2nd T20I - January 5 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

India vs Sri Lanka: 3rd T20I - January 7 at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Mathes start at 7:00 pm IST

Tickets:

Tickets for the IND vs SL 2023 series are now available on the Paytm app. Fans who wish to watch the game live at the stadium can purchase tickets using the Paytm app or website.

Streaming Channel:

Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka T20I series?

On TV: The three-match India vs Sri Lanka T20I series will be telecasted on Star Sports Network

Online: The Live streaming will be available on Disney + Hotstar

Squads:

India Squad:

Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

Sri Lanka Squad:

Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara