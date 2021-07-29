Ind Vs SL: Srilanka Beats India to Level Series 1-1

Sri Lanka defeated India by four wickets in the second Twenty20 International to even the series at 1-1. Dhananjaya de Silva scored an unbeaten 40 in the 133-run chase, while Minod Bhanuka responded with 36 for Sri Lanka. Kuldeep Yadav, an Indian leg spinner, took two wickets.

On Wednesday, a depleted Covid-19-hit India struggled to establish traction against Sri Lankan spinners on the sluggish ground, reaching 132 for five in the second Twenty20 International. Debutant Devdutt Padikkal, on the other hand, showed promising innings.

Shikhar Dhawan, India's skipper, top-scored with a 42-ball 40 as India recorded a total of 132 for 5. Devdutt Padikkal produced a 23-ball 29 while Ruturaj Gaikwad hit 21 off 18 balls.

After Krunal Pandya tested positive for Covid, his close contacts in the team were also not allowed to play in the matches. In the 2nd T20I, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, and Chetan Sakariya made their debuts.