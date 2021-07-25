IND vs SL Squad For T20i

The spotlight will now shift to the format that we enjoy the most, T20Is, with the ODI series ending 2-1 in India's favor. In T20Is, India has never lost a bilateral series against Sri Lanka.

With the ODI series already won at 2-0, Team India fielded an entirely new lineup, with five debutants and six players making 11 alterations. Sri Lanka won the third One-Day International against India after a hard-fought battle. It was Sri Lanka's first win against India at home since 2012.

Also Read: World Cadet Wrestling Championship: Priya Malik Wins Gold For India

Many in the Indian squad have never played an international T20 before, but they have a lot of T20 experience under their belt. It will be exciting to see the Indian T20isquad

Probable Indian Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (wk), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar/Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal