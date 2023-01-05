IND vs SL: Sanju Samson Injury Update After Being Ruled Out Of T20I Series

IND vs SL: Sanju Samson has provided an update on his ailment after being ruled out of the three-game T201 series against Sri Lanka. Samson suffered an injury in the series opener at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Samson, who batted at No. 4 in Mumbai, has been ruled out owing to a knee injury, forcing India to make a forced alteration to their batting lineup. Jitesh Sharma of Vidarbha and Punjab Kings has been called up as a substitute, although he is unlikely to see action right away.

Sanju Samson shared an image of himself and captioned All is well... Z u Zoon

Rahul Tripathi, who has been with the group for some time, is expected to make his T20I debut. In IPL 2022, the 31-year-old was exceptional for Sunrisers, hitting 413 runs with a strike rate of over 160. Tripathi, who represents Maharashtra, would be excited to make his international debut on his home turf.

Also Read: Indian Kabaddi Coach Gurpreet Singh Shot Dead In Philippines