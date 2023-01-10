IND vs SL ODI: Young Fan Gets Emotional After Seeing Rohit Sharma, Video Viral

The Indian men's cricket team is in Guwahati for the first One-Day International (ODI) versus Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma met his fans after a press conference. However, a young child became overwhelmed after seeing Rohit Sharma. Rohit Sharma approached the young fan who was weeping and consoled him. He spoke to the youngster and proved how well he respects his fans. After his talk with Rohit Sharma, the fan appeared pleased.

In the viral video, Rohit Sharma was seen saying "why are you crying, you are just a little boy. He then pulled the young boy's cheeks"

Here is the viral video:

Cricketer Rohit Sharma interacting with an young cricket fan from Assam in Guwahati.



Adorable Moments!@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/Nyzc4D9fHg — Pramod Boro (@PramodBoroBTR) January 9, 2023

Also Read: World Most Valuable Soccer Players Rankings