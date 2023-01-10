IND vs SL ODI: Virat Kohli Smashes 45th Ton, Equals Sachin Tendulkar's Record

Virat Kohli smashed his 45th ODI century against Sri Lanka in the ongoing ODI series at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Kohli hit the century mark in just 80 deliveries, completing his second consecutive ODI century after a ton against Bangladesh in December 2022, which helped him break a three-year century drought in the format.

Kohli was lucky to have gained two lifelines throughout his innings, as Sri Lanka's fielders missed simple chances. He struck 113 off 87 balls before getting caught out in Rajitha's delivery by keeper Kusal Mendis.

Kohli's 45th ODI century helped him tie Sachin Tendulkar's record for most ODI hundreds at home. While Tendulkar scored 20 hundred in 160 innings at home, Kohli hit his 20th in his 99th. Against Sri Lanka, Kohli also scored his tenth ODI century. The former India skipper tied his personal record (against. West Indies - 9) and Tendulkar's (9 centuries vs. Australia) for most ODI centuries against a single opponent.

What a start to new year - King Virat Kohli scored his 45th ODI and 73rd international Hundreds - The GOAT. pic.twitter.com/Lmiirf4f6H — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 10, 2023

