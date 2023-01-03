IND Vs SL ODI: Jasprit Bumrah Back in India Squad After Fit Certificate

Jasprit Bumrah recovered from the injury and was added to the India squad for the ODI series against Sri Lanka. After the three-match T20I series the ODI series will begin on January 10.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has included pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India’s ODI squad for the upcoming Mastercard 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka," stated BCCI in the statement

"Bumrah was out of cricketing action since September 2022 and was also ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup due to a back injury. The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon," the statement reads

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

