IND vs SL ODI: Indian Players Visit Padmanabhaswamy Temple At Trivandrum, Check Pictures

Men in Blue are at Trivandrum for the 3rd ODI match against Sri Lanka. The Indian cricket team is presently leading the ODI series against Sri Lanka 2-0. They will meet Sri Lanka again in the third ODI on Sunday, January 15 at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Ahead of the 3rd ODI, Indian players visited the Padmanabhaswamy Temple today and the pictures were widely circulated on social media.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav Washington Sundar and staff members were seen in the viral image.

Earlier players received a grand welcome to Trivandrum, Kerala. They were greeted in traditional Malayali style, with Kathakali dancers and traditional Kerala Mundus.

Team India's beautiful welcome in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala! pic.twitter.com/67GRgSlUik — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 13, 2023

