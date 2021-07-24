IND Vs SL: India Win Series 2-1

Team India's goal of finishing the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka on a high note was dashed after they were defeated by three wickets in the third and final match on Friday.

Rahul Chahar worried the Sri Lankan camp by taking three wickets in his penultimate stint, but Sri Lanka held on for a tense three-wicket triumph over India in the third One-Day International in Colombo on Friday.

Sri Lanka regained control of their 227-run chase, with Avishka Fernando scoring his second consecutive half-century of the series and Rajapaksa scoring his first ODI fifty. Before Sakariya broke the stand and took his first wicket, they put up a 109-run partnership.

Prior to that, Krishnappa Gowtham had removed Minod Bhanuka for India's first ODI wicket. Chetan Sakariya, making his debut, took two wickets, removing Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dhananjaya de Silva.

Sri Lanka bowled India out for 225 in the third One-Day International, with left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama and Akila Dananjaya each taking three wickets. Play resumed in Colombo after a 90-minute delay owing to rain and a soggy outfield, and the match was changed to a 47-overs-a-side contest.

However, Sri Lanka put up a valiant effort to outplay India in every category and won the series 1-2 with a morale-boosting win in the dead rubber. The victory, on the other hand, provides the Lankans with a lot of confidence heading into the three-match T20I series, which begins on July 25.