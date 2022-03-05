IND vs SL First Test: Know Why Twitterati Is All Praises For Ravindra Jadeja?

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is raining boundaries on the stadium on the second day of the first test match. Jadeja brought up his second Test century against Sri Lanka.

With the bat, the 33-year-old once again showed how valuable he has become to the Indian squad.

When Rishabh Pant was in full flow, Jadeja stepped out to bat. The all-rounder had no qualms about playing second fiddle to Pant, and when Pant got out, Jadeja seized control.

On Twitter, fans praised Jadeja for his brilliant batting and mature attitude at the crease. Here are some of their responses when he reached his second Test century:

At the time of writing this, Ravindra Jadeja ( 170*) and Mohammad Shami (13*) were on the crease.

