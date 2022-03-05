IND vs SL First Test: Here's Why Cricket Fans Are Trolling Rohit Sharma

Mar 05, 2022, 16:15 IST
- Sakshi Post

On the second day of the first Test against Sri Lanka the all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, was on his way to his first double century. On the other hand, the Indian captain had a difficult choice of whether or not to declare.

However, Rohit chose to declare the innings at 574/8, leaving Jadeja on 175*. It's his greatest score of the season and his second century in Test cricket. However, social media was divided and a section of people was trolling Rohit Sharma.

While some tweeted that India needed to win the Test and bowl the opposition out twice on a flat wicket, others believed that Jadeja should have been given till Tea to reach the milestone.

Here are the reactions: 

