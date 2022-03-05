IND vs SL First Test: Here's Why Cricket Fans Are Trolling Rohit Sharma

On the second day of the first Test against Sri Lanka the all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, was on his way to his first double century. On the other hand, the Indian captain had a difficult choice of whether or not to declare.

However, Rohit chose to declare the innings at 574/8, leaving Jadeja on 175*. It's his greatest score of the season and his second century in Test cricket. However, social media was divided and a section of people was trolling Rohit Sharma.

While some tweeted that India needed to win the Test and bowl the opposition out twice on a flat wicket, others believed that Jadeja should have been given till Tea to reach the milestone.

Here are the reactions:

Which type of Captaincy is this? This ia the only 2nd day.... Classless captain....@ImRo45 . Well played #Jadeja. He deserves a 200.... — Manas Ranjan Sahoo (@ManasRa23362833) March 5, 2022

Also Read: IND vs SL First Test: Know Why Twitterati Is All Praises For Ravindra Jadeja?

Good knock @imjadeja but unfortunate decline by @ImRo45 surprise decision when the @imVkohli as a captain the climax will be different #INDvSL #Jadeja #Kohli — Azeer Wahab (@Azeerchooti) March 5, 2022