IND vs SL First Test: Here's Why Cricket Fans Are Trolling Rohit Sharma
On the second day of the first Test against Sri Lanka the all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, was on his way to his first double century. On the other hand, the Indian captain had a difficult choice of whether or not to declare.
However, Rohit chose to declare the innings at 574/8, leaving Jadeja on 175*. It's his greatest score of the season and his second century in Test cricket. However, social media was divided and a section of people was trolling Rohit Sharma.
While some tweeted that India needed to win the Test and bowl the opposition out twice on a flat wicket, others believed that Jadeja should have been given till Tea to reach the milestone.
Here are the reactions:
Which type of Captaincy is this? This ia the only 2nd day.... Classless captain....@ImRo45 . Well played #Jadeja. He deserves a 200....
— Manas Ranjan Sahoo (@ManasRa23362833) March 5, 2022
#Jadeja
They call him Father of double hundreds because he can't see others double hundreds...
Definitely not a captain to be , after king kohli !#Kohli#100thTestForKingKohli #INDvSL #RohitSharma #SachinTendulkar #dravid pic.twitter.com/zRGKtbYQkj
— Rohith Reddie (@ReddieRohith) March 5, 2022
Good knock @imjadeja but unfortunate decline by @ImRo45 surprise decision when the @imVkohli as a captain the climax will be different #INDvSL #Jadeja #Kohli
— Azeer Wahab (@Azeerchooti) March 5, 2022
#Jadeja must deserve DOUBLE CENTURY. just a matter of time its only take 3-4 overs more.Its a dream for cricketers to score double century for his country. I bet if he playing under #ViratKohli captaincy he surely achieve that milestone..
Why so hurry😒
— VIVEK GUPTA (@GuptaVivek222) March 5, 2022
The features of a temporary captain never changes #INDvSL #INDvsSL #Jadeja https://t.co/uPGz47WWLa
— Somenath G. (@shomer_A) March 5, 2022