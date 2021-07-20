IND VS SL: Can Chahal Break Shami's Record?

Yuzvendra Chahal, a leg spinner, had a solid start to the series against Sri Lanka, taking two wickets in the first ODI. By sending back starter Avishka, Chahal provided India with a much-needed breakthrough.

In the encounter, he and his spin twin, Kuldeep Yadav, each took two wickets. Chahal, like Kuldeep, is looking for a new lease of life in the One-Day International format. After making their debut in 2016, the duo took international cricket by storm, breaking records at will in the 50-over format to form a formidable team.

So far, Chahal has taken 94 wickets in 55 games. With a six-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI, he will equal Mohammed Shami's record of fastest Indian to 100 ODI wickets, which he did in 56 matches.

Also Read: Messi Breaks Ronaldo's Record to Have Most Liked Athlete Photo in Instagram History

If Chahal does not take the six wickets on Tuesday, he will have a chance to match Jasprit Bumrah's record of 57 matches.

On the other hand, Kuldeep has taken 107 wickets. If he takes another wicket, he will equal Bumrah or if he takes three wickets, he will equal Yuvraj Singh.

It'll be interesting to see if the spinners get the wickets and they will join the paceman at the top of the rankings for India.