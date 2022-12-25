IND vs SL 1st T20I Mumbai Tickets Released, Know Where To Buy

IND vs SL T20I: Following a Test win against Bangladesh, Team India will play a white-ball series against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka will visit India for three T20 internationals and three ODIs from January 3 to 15, 2023.

After an action-packed year of international matches on the subcontinent and abroad, including the T20I World Cup 2022, the Men in Blue will return to their home soil for an action-packed schedule in 2023.

The India-Sri Lanka limited-overs T20I and ODI series will be contested in six different locations, including Mumbai, Pune, Rajkot, Guwahati, Kolkata, and Trivandrum. The return of cricket after an eight-month absence is expected to result in a huge number of spectators in stadiums.

Meanwhile, tickets for the T20I match against India and Sri Lanka, which is slated to play on January 3 in Mumbai at the Wankhede stadium, were released. Fans can purchase the tickets on Paytm Insider. Ticket prices range from 700 to 15,000.

