IND vs SA T20I: South Africa Team Picks 14 Year Old Indian Young Spinner, Deets Inside

For the upcoming five-match T20I series against India and South Africa, both teams reached Delhi for their first T20I match. Both the teams have started preparations and their pictures went viral on social media.

To tackle the Indian spinner effectively, South Africa's team has roped in the 14-year-old Indian spinner, Raunak Waghela, as their net bowler.

Waghela is a Delhi-based cricketer who trains at the Venkateshwar Cricket Academy with Devdutt and Ashok Kumar. He is also a member of Delhi's U-16 team. Waghela has been called up to be a net bowler because South Africa is short on orthodox left-arm spinners.

"It's a great opportunity to bowl to some top-class international players. It is an experience that I will remember for a long time. The South African team was not only professional but also warm and generous," Waghela said in an interview

India squad:

KL Rahul (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain, wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

South Africa squad:

Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen